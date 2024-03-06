"I know for me it was very difficult" - Rhea Ripley addresses the biggest negative of Vince McMahon's creative booking

Rhea Ripley has been part of both Vince McMahon's and Triple H's regimes since she made her main roster debut before the pandemic era. Mami recently spoke about the biggest issue she felt she faced under the old regime.

Vince McMahon's old regime often lacked continuity when it came to storylines and characters on either brand. Moreover, the superstars' accomplishments from NXT were barely addressed.

Speaking on Gorilla Position, Rhea Ripley talked about the differences between both regimes. She revealed the biggest thing that was fixed under the new regime, which was the acknowledgment of the developmental brand:

"Yeah, I feel like things actually follow through to the end now, which is ideal, and I feel like we also acknowledge NXT a lot more, which is fantastic... A lot of times talent from NXT would get brought up, and it's like their whole past from NXT would get erased and forgotten, and they would get built as something completely different. Something the fans don't understand cause they do watch all the products and they're like, Why is this happening? So actually acknowledging the past while moving onto the future is one of the biggest things."

She praised Triple H's creative booking and leadership as it often follows through and embraces the character's traits from NXT.

"I feel like the stories are getting more detailed, and they're actually following through to a very fantastic spot where it's more ideal. Whereas before, I felt like it was very choppy and like start stopping in some ways. I know for me it was very difficult because I felt like people didn't understand me and my character. So, they didn't really know which direction to push me and what to do with him. Now, I feel like I'm on the right path, and obviously I'm because I've had the best year of my career." [From 12:55 to 14:40]

Triple H heavily praised Rhea Ripley after Elimination Chamber 2024

Elimination Chamber 2024 was memorable for several Australian-born superstars and a historic event for the company as WWE returned to the Land Down Under for the first time in several years.

After an earth-shattering title defense against Nia Jax in the main event, Triple H went on X (Twitter) and heavily praised the Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley.

"What a week it’s been for Rhea Ripley. She’s a main event Superstar anywhere in the world…but this homecoming just turned things up a notch. Congrats to your Women's World Champion. Next stop: #WrestleMania XL."

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Rhea Ripley can leave Philadelphia as the Women's World Champion against Becky Lynch.

What are your thoughts on Mami's run? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Gorilla Position and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!

Poll : Do you think Rhea Ripley is the greatest female performer of all time? Yes No 0 votes