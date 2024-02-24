Triple H heavily praises 5-time champion after WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 is in the books, and The Road to WrestleMania 40 has become clear. Following the PLE in Perth, Triple H broke the silence and heavily praised a current champion after a successful title defense.

2023 was Rhea Ripley's year as she dominated the women's division. The Eradicator is no stranger to holding a championship in the company as she's a former RAW, NXT, NXT UK, and Women's Tag Team Champion. Also, Mami's legendary reign as the Women's World Champion seems to have no end in sight.

Rhea Ripley finally did the impossible and successfully defended her title against Nia Jax at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024. After the event, Triple H broke the silence on X (Twitter) and heavily praised the star's performance in Perth while hyping her up for WrestleMania XL.

Check out The Game's tweet below:

"What a week it’s been for @RheaRipley_WWE. She’s a main event Superstar anywhere in the world…but this homecoming just turned things up a notch. Congrats to your Women's World Champion. Next stop: #WrestleMania XL."

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch won the Women's Elimination Chamber match and punched her ticker for Philadelphia against Mami.

Triple H made an unannounced appearance at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

Triple H changed the landscape of the promotion after becoming the Chief Content Officer. The Game has rectified almost every mistake made by the previous regime during their time.

The quality of televised shows and premium live events has drastically improved after Paul "Triple H" Levesque's new regime came into power. Moreover, excessive matches to fill a particular card were also removed going forward.

Today, Triple H made a sudden and unannounced appearance in Perth during Elimination Chamber 2024. The Game addressed the crowd and announced the attendance for the show ahead of the main event.

The Game revealed that the Optus Stadium had 52,590 members of the WWE Universe attending the show. It will be interesting to see which other stars will punch their ticket for WrestleMania in the coming weeks.

What are your thoughts on Triple H's regime?