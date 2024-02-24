Triple H makes unannounced appearance at Elimination Chamber: Perth to make major WWE announcement

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H made an unannounced appearance at the 2024 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event to make a significant announcement.

This year's Elimination Chamber showcased several entertaining matches featuring top talents. The show started with the Women's Chamber Match, followed by the Undisputed Tag Team Championship bout. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins then appeared on The Grayson Waller Effect. The third match on the card was the Men's Elimination Chamber.

Triple H made a surprise appearance in Perth to make a major announcement. The Game revealed that the official attendance at Optus Stadium was a whopping 52,590.

The show's main event will see Rhea Ripley take on Nia Jax for the Women's World Championship. The winner of the main event will face Becky Lynch at WWE WrestleMania XL with the title on the line. It will be interesting to see who will come out on top.

Cody Rhodes also made a massive announcement on The Grayson Waller Effect. The American Nightmare challenged a major name for a singles match before his scheduled bout against Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows.

