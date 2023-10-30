"I don't know if he's familiar with my past" - Mr. Stone comments on his upcoming match with Bron Breakker at NXT Halloween Havoc (Exclusive)

Mr. Stone recently spoke about his upcoming match with Bron Breakker at this Tuesday night's NXT Halloween Havoc 2023.

Stone would face arguably the toughest challenge of his career at this week's NXT when he steps inside the ring with Breakker. Though he's a well-traveled and respected veteran, the 40-year-old has only sporadically wrestled in WWE. However, he looks more motivated than ever to defeat Breakker, who didn't hold back before attacking his client, Von Wagner, a few weeks back.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Mr. Stone stated that Bron Breakker might be underestimating his abilities. He added that he wondered if the former NXT Champion was aware of his past as a wrestler.

"I don't want to get too specific, granted, I don't even know if Bron even knows how to use a phone or listen to an interview, so he probably won't hear this because I don't even know if he knows how to read. But I still don't want to put all my plans out there, but I will say this. I already said he's underestimating me. I know that he is, and I don't know if he's familiar with my past. My speed, my intelligence," said Mr. Stone.

Furthermore, he mentioned that he was keen on employing certain tricks during the match, which Bron Breakker may not be capable of understanding.

"Those are some of the things that are going to come into play to help me in this match. I'm going to use everything that I have that he doesn't have. It might not be rocket science, but it might be to him. But I still don't want to fully expose it, just in case." [3:50 - 4:30]

Mr. Stone on NXT talents wanting to outshine each other

Elsewhere in the chat, Mr. Stone opened up about the backstage atmosphere in NXT, saying everyone in the locker room was keen on performing at the highest level.

He also pointed out that the global juggernaut was the place to be for every aspiring athlete and that it required nothing less than excellence to make it big.

"I think we are just worried about outshining each other. I think everybody in the locker room wants to be the best. Look, this is NXT, RAW, SmackDown, WWE. This is the number one place to be and if you're not performing at an eleven out of ten, you're not going to last in this place," said Mr. Stone.

It remains to be seen if Mr. Stone's return to the ring at Halloween Havoc would be a one-off thing or if it would result in him competing more often down the line.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Fans can watch WWE NXT every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network. This Tuesday will feature the second part of HALLOWEEN HAVOC and a huge matchup between Mr. Stone and Bron Breakker.

