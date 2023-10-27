Top WWE RAW star finally completes 100 days as champion

Another member of the WWE roster has reached a huge milestone in their career, as Monday Night RAW's Chelsea Green hit 100 days as Women's Tag Team Champion this week.

The Hot Mess won the title with her former partner Sonya Deville on the July 17 episode of the red brand by defeating Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. However, The Pridefighter had to relinquish her title after an injury during the match. Piper Niven replaced Deville, and she and Green are the current champions.

The Women's Tag Team Championship is the first title Chelsea Green has won in WWE, and she finally surpassed 100 days as champion this week.

Former WWE star Matt Cardona believes Chelsea Green to be the best re-signing of the Triple H era

The Hot Mess returned to the company early this year as an entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match. She was eliminated as soon as she got in the ring by Rhea Ripley, the eventual winner.

During a recent interview with Fightful, Matt Cardona shared that Chelsea Green is doing excellent, and he thinks she's the best re-signing since Triple H took over creative.

"She is doing excellent. Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, Tag Team Champion. When she was released, she was actually wrestling on the indies. I don't know what the pre-requisite for coming back to WWE was, it felt like the pre-requisite was doing nothing, but Chelsea actually worked her a** off, and it shows. She's knocking it out of the park right now. I'd argue that from all of those rehires, she's been the most successful," she said.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven will defend the Women's Tag Team Championship for the first time on NXT Halloween Havoc next week against Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne.

