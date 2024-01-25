I know I f*cked up" - John Cena takes the blame for unscripted incident with two-time WWE Champion

WWE veteran John Cena has taken the blame for a massive botch that was made on live TV.

The finish of the 2005 Royal Rumble match was chaotic, to say the least. The final two entrants Cena and Batista went over the rope and hit the mat at the same time. Vince McMahon then came out and 'restarted' the match, with Batista eventually eliminating Cena to win the free-for-all.

While talking with Logan Paul on IMPAULSIVE, John Cena opened up about the incident and accepted responsibility for the same. Cena said that it wasn't Batista's fault and that it was on him. He then acknowledged that he fu*ked up.

Check out his comments below:

“Trust the process. I know I f*cked up. And we know that that’s not the way it’s supposed to go. There is a sense of guidance, we’re all on the same team. Our referee can be a guide for us. You begin to listen to the audience and you feel how long you can milk a moment and see if they’re giving you any direction. Then as we trust the process, out comes Vince McMahon and we’re like, ‘oh great this is going to be fixed’ and he tears both of his quads getting into the ring.” [H/T PWMania]

John Cena ended up in one of the main events of WrestleMania 21

Despite losing the Royal Rumble match, Cena later managed to earn a WWE Championship opportunity. He met JBL in one of the main events of WrestleMania 21 with the latter's WWE Championship on the line.

Cena defeated JBL that night to win the first of his 16 World Titles in WWE. He moved to RAW mere months later and was then pushed as WWE's top star for the next several years.

