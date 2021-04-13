Former UFC heavyweight champion names Roman Reigns the MVP of WrestleMania 37

Daniel Cormier has praised Roman Reigns for his performance at WrestleMania 37. Despite having had issues with The Tribal Chief over recent weeks, DC hasn't been shy about giving props to Reigns for his showing on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

During the most recent edition of DC & Helwani, Cormier and Ariel Helwani discussed WrestleMania 37 and gave their thoughts on the two-night show.

DC revealed that he was a fan of the Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair match from Night One and also loved the Triple Threat bout between Roman Reigns, Edge, and Daniel Bryan.

Cormier even gave props to Bad Bunny, who was terrific in his in-ring debut. But the former UFC heavyweight champion credited both The Miz and John Morrison for helping out Bunny during his in-ring debut.

"I loved the Bianca Belair-Sasha Banks match. I loved the Triple Threat Match. The two main events really delivered for me, I enjoyed them. I enjoyed Bad Bunny but here's the thing, The Miz and John Morrison, right? To put him over like that and I always say, people that go into the WWE and they happen to do these one off matches, you want somebody like that to be in there with. Somebody that can protect you and carry you into a match and the way The Miz, John Morrison sold his moves, the way that they worked with him, it was phenomenal."

Eventually, DC claimed that Roman Reigns was the MVP of WrestleMania 37. The former UFC double champion was certainly impressed by Reigns' performance and said that he looked like a beast on the night.

Cormier also thought it was perfect for Reigns to have pinned both Edge and Bryan on the night, especially if The Tribal Chief is hoping to work alongside DC in the WWE.

"But, ultimately, my MVP, Roman Reigns. Dude's a beast, man, the dude is a beast. I know him and I have our issues. Reigns and I have our issues, those aren't done yet but the dude put on a show last night and I thought it was perfect the way that he pinned them both because he's supposed to pin them both, right? Like if you The Big Dog and you're talking about doing stuff with me, you better pin Edge and Daniel Bryan together because otherwise you in trouble."

Roman Reigns retained the Universal title at WrestleMania 37

In the main event of WrestleMania Sunday, Roman Reigns retained the WWE Universal title in a hard-fought Triple Threat match against Edge and Daniel Bryan.

The show ended with The Tribal Chief standing tall with his entourage after he pinned both his opponents to retain his title.

