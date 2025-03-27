"I don't know that I want to do this" - The Undertaker admits he's unsure about his new role in WWE

The Undertaker is one of many WWE Superstars who have struggled to step out of the spotlight years after their retirement. As he approaches five full years of retirement, he admitted that he was unsure of his new role in WWE.

In recent times, The Phenom has been an active presence on social media, having a podcast and also doing several shows before major WWE Premium Live Events. On top of that, he's now one of the main coaches on the program "LFG" [Legends and Future Greats].

On an earlier episode of Six Feet Under, The Undertaker admitted that it took him a while to come to terms with the fact that he's "out of gas" despite wanting to return to the ring. He said that there was a huge void, and he was even uncertain about his coaching role in WWE LFG:

"It was still like, there was that huge void like, 'What do I do now? I don’t know that I want to coach. I don’t know that I want to do this.'" [H/T - WrestleTalk]

In all fairness, he seems to have done well in his role in LFG so far.

Wrestling legend Bill Apter addressed the rumors of The Undertaker using his backstage power to influence LFG

When it was revealed by Fightful Select that Mickie James wouldn't be returning for WWE LFG Season 2 and that Michelle McCool would be replacing her instead, it led to instant accusations that The Phenom pushed James out of the picture to get his wife in a more favorable role. According to Bill Apter, that couldn't be further from the truth.

On an episode of UnSkripted on WrestleRoom, Bill Apter addressed the accusations that The Undertaker used his backstage power to get McCool on the show and dismissed it as being nothing but "crap." He explained the situation further:

"All this crap that's going on the internet. I know for a fact that Mickie James has other things to do as well as that show. They are, of course, putting Undertaker's wife in the Hall of Fame, so why not give her some spotlight here? They probably will change that panel periodically and are just starting with her. I don't think there was any pressure from The Undertaker just saying, 'Hey, put her in and get rid of her [Mickie James].'" (14:00-14:35)

Considering that Michelle McCool is WWE Hall of Fame-bound in less than a month, perhaps she made sense as the logical choice of the female coach for this season. There aren't too many names who can fill that role, and then there's the fact that even other major names may not be available to film content for a whole season.

It appears as though it just so happened to work out conveniently, but it also isn't surprising that the internet was quick to jump on The Phenom based on the way things played out.

