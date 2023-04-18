"I know you love the experience" - Top champion warns Bobby Lashley ahead of WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley will be in action on Monday Night RAW. He will face arch-rival and current United States Champion, Austin Theory.

Taking to Twitter, Theory put Lashley on notice ahead of their clash on the red brand. The two men are no strangers to one another, having feuded for months. The One and the All Mighty even crossed paths for the United States Title last year.

Taking to Twitter, the reigning champion seemed to be fully confident ahead of the match.

"I’ll make sure my NEW SHIRT is waiting for you after I beat you again tonight. I know you love the experience," wrote Theory.

Check out the tweet from Austin Theory:

Bronson Reed took a dig at Bobby Lashley after their latest collision

Last week, Bronson Reed was in action against Bobby Lashley on RAW. The match ended with a double count-out, and the two heavyweights continued to fight outside the ring before the officials broke them. Reed recently expressed why Lashley was unable to put away his opponent.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Reed stated why he and Lashley are different in terms of lifting.

"I'm a big fan of what Big E once said, 'Big sweaty men slappin' meat.' I think myself and Bobby [Lashley], while being very different, you know, he's this big body-builder, shredded type guy, I'm this big powerlifting type guy, people love seeing meat get slammed to the mat, and that's what we bring," Bronson Reed said. "Even not at 100%, I took it to Bobby, and he couldn't beat me."

Lashley won this year's Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal before WrestleMania 39. However, he wasn't booked for a match on the main card of the show.

Regardless, The All Mighty will have the opportunity to win the United States Championship yet again and bring an end to Theory's title run.

