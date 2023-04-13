"He couldn't beat me" - WWE RAW Superstar claims Bobby Lashley was unable to defeat him

Bobby Lashley is a former two-time WWE Champion and one of the top stars of the Stamford-based promotion. Unfortunately, The All-Mighty missed this year's WrestleMania, and over the past few weeks, he has been trying to get into a feud. But it seems like Lashley has finally found a suitable opponent.
After The All Mighty eliminated Bronson Reed to win Andre the Giant Battle Royal 2023, Reed challenged the former WWE Champion on the RAW after 'Mania. The two heavyweights faced each other on this week's episode of the red brand. However, during their surprisingly solid bout, both stars wound up getting counted out.
Speaking on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, the 330-pound wrestler Bronson Reed touched on his "Big Meaty Men Slappin' Meat" of a match on Monday night, reminding fans that The All Mighty was unable to put the rising star away:
"I'm a big fan of what Big E once said, 'Big sweaty men slappin' meat.' I think myself and Bobby [Lashley], while being very different, you know, he's this big body-builder, shredded type guy, I'm this big powerlifting type guy, people love seeing meat get slammed to the mat, and that's what we bring," Bronson Reed said. "Even not at 100%, I took it to Bobby, and he couldn't beat me." [From 43:40 to 44:42]
According to some fans, Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed is going to be an all-timer. Expect the two to compete in another match, possibly under a stipulation, at WWE Backlash next month.
Fans react to Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed on WWE RAW
Despite a double count-out finish, Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed evoked loud reactions from fans.
Wrestling veteran Vince Russo pointed out that Lashley knows he needs a strong opponent and is doing his best to make Reed look like a star. Needless to say, their first encounter has left fans wanting for more.
You can read more about Bobby Lashley wanting to reform his former stable and begin a feud with The Bloodline. With the Draft returning in a few weeks, as per Triple H's announcement on SmackDown this past week, it won't be out of the realm of possibility that The All Mighty gets drafted to the blue brand.
