"He couldn't beat me" - WWE RAW Superstar claims Bobby Lashley was unable to defeat him

Bobby Lashley is a former two-time WWE Champion and one of the top stars of the Stamford-based promotion. Unfortunately, The All-Mighty missed this year's WrestleMania, and over the past few weeks, he has been trying to get into a feud. But it seems like Lashley has finally found a suitable opponent.

After The All Mighty eliminated Bronson Reed to win Andre the Giant Battle Royal 2023, Reed challenged the former WWE Champion on the RAW after 'Mania. The two heavyweights faced each other on this week's episode of the red brand. However, during their surprisingly solid bout, both stars wound up getting counted out.

Speaking on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, the 330-pound wrestler Bronson Reed touched on his "Big Meaty Men Slappin' Meat" of a match on Monday night, reminding fans that The All Mighty was unable to put the rising star away:

"I'm a big fan of what Big E once said, 'Big sweaty men slappin' meat.' I think myself and Bobby [Lashley], while being very different, you know, he's this big body-builder, shredded type guy, I'm this big powerlifting type guy, people love seeing meat get slammed to the mat, and that's what we bring," Bronson Reed said. "Even not at 100%, I took it to Bobby, and he couldn't beat me." [From 43:40 to 44:42]

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse There is so much potential in a rivalry between Bobby Lashley & Bronson Reed.



These two hosses annihilated each other & the crowd ate up their brawl afterwards. There is so much potential in a rivalry between Bobby Lashley & Bronson Reed.These two hosses annihilated each other & the crowd ate up their brawl afterwards. https://t.co/1vYymTRutH

According to some fans, Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed is going to be an all-timer. Expect the two to compete in another match, possibly under a stipulation, at WWE Backlash next month.

Fans react to Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed on WWE RAW

Despite a double count-out finish, Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed evoked loud reactions from fans.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo pointed out that Lashley knows he needs a strong opponent and is doing his best to make Reed look like a star. Needless to say, their first encounter has left fans wanting for more.

You can check out some of their tweets below:

brian @laknightszn Give me Bobby Lashley vs Bronson Reed in a Last Man Standing Match at Backlash



Give me Bobby Lashley vs Bronson Reed in a Last Man Standing Match at Backlash https://t.co/STYNUeXGf5

The Tree 🌴 @robbyplaha @ProWFinesse This can elevate Bronson Reed so much and have the crowd like him a lot I can’t wait for this have a Bobby Lashley vs Bronson Reed, No Disqualification Match at Backlash in Puerto Rico @ProWFinesse This can elevate Bronson Reed so much and have the crowd like him a lot I can’t wait for this have a Bobby Lashley vs Bronson Reed, No Disqualification Match at Backlash in Puerto Rico

coolsequences @c_quences @ProWFinesse I felt like this should've been the WM feud for Bobby ngl @ProWFinesse I felt like this should've been the WM feud for Bobby ngl

Edward Takeshi @BobbyTakeshi Bobby Lashley is simply one of the best most fun talents to watch when used right. A teaser match with Bronson Reed had the crowd turnt. Dude legit makes erything work. Matches with younger wrestlers, big time title defenses. Never downplay his significance in the company again. Bobby Lashley is simply one of the best most fun talents to watch when used right. A teaser match with Bronson Reed had the crowd turnt. Dude legit makes erything work. Matches with younger wrestlers, big time title defenses. Never downplay his significance in the company again. https://t.co/GTSr3aVfg6

Al Alven @alalven @SeanRossSapp The crowd was right there with them at the end, and for the post match brawl. Nice job of building to a future match, too, with Reed unable to hit the Tsunami and Lashley having the Hurt Lock foiled twice. @SeanRossSapp The crowd was right there with them at the end, and for the post match brawl. Nice job of building to a future match, too, with Reed unable to hit the Tsunami and Lashley having the Hurt Lock foiled twice.

You can read more about Bobby Lashley wanting to reform his former stable and begin a feud with The Bloodline. With the Draft returning in a few weeks, as per Triple H's announcement on SmackDown this past week, it won't be out of the realm of possibility that The All Mighty gets drafted to the blue brand.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE's The Bump, and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : Would you like to see Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed wrestle in a gimmick match? Yes No 0 votes