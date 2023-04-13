Create

"He couldn't beat me" - WWE RAW Superstar claims Bobby Lashley was unable to defeat him

By Joel Varughese
Modified Apr 13, 2023 01:23 IST
Bobby Lashley has found himself the target of a 330 lb wrestler following WrestleMania 39 omission!
Bobby Lashley has found himself the target of a 330 lb wrestler following WrestleMania 39 omission!

Bobby Lashley is a former two-time WWE Champion and one of the top stars of the Stamford-based promotion. Unfortunately, The All-Mighty missed this year's WrestleMania, and over the past few weeks, he has been trying to get into a feud. But it seems like Lashley has finally found a suitable opponent.

After The All Mighty eliminated Bronson Reed to win Andre the Giant Battle Royal 2023, Reed challenged the former WWE Champion on the RAW after 'Mania. The two heavyweights faced each other on this week's episode of the red brand. However, during their surprisingly solid bout, both stars wound up getting counted out.

Speaking on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, the 330-pound wrestler Bronson Reed touched on his "Big Meaty Men Slappin' Meat" of a match on Monday night, reminding fans that The All Mighty was unable to put the rising star away:

"I'm a big fan of what Big E once said, 'Big sweaty men slappin' meat.' I think myself and Bobby [Lashley], while being very different, you know, he's this big body-builder, shredded type guy, I'm this big powerlifting type guy, people love seeing meat get slammed to the mat, and that's what we bring," Bronson Reed said. "Even not at 100%, I took it to Bobby, and he couldn't beat me." [From 43:40 to 44:42]
There is so much potential in a rivalry between Bobby Lashley & Bronson Reed.These two hosses annihilated each other & the crowd ate up their brawl afterwards. https://t.co/1vYymTRutH

According to some fans, Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed is going to be an all-timer. Expect the two to compete in another match, possibly under a stipulation, at WWE Backlash next month.

Fans react to Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed on WWE RAW

Despite a double count-out finish, Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed evoked loud reactions from fans.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo pointed out that Lashley knows he needs a strong opponent and is doing his best to make Reed look like a star. Needless to say, their first encounter has left fans wanting for more.

You can check out some of their tweets below:

Give me Bobby Lashley vs Bronson Reed in a Last Man Standing Match at Backlash https://t.co/STYNUeXGf5
@ProWFinesse This can elevate Bronson Reed so much and have the crowd like him a lot I can’t wait for this have a Bobby Lashley vs Bronson Reed, No Disqualification Match at Backlash in Puerto Rico
@ProWFinesse I felt like this should've been the WM feud for Bobby ngl
Bobby Lashley is simply one of the best most fun talents to watch when used right. A teaser match with Bronson Reed had the crowd turnt. Dude legit makes erything work. Matches with younger wrestlers, big time title defenses. Never downplay his significance in the company again. https://t.co/GTSr3aVfg6
@SeanRossSapp The crowd was right there with them at the end, and for the post match brawl. Nice job of building to a future match, too, with Reed unable to hit the Tsunami and Lashley having the Hurt Lock foiled twice.
@SeanRossSapp Somewhere in Tampa, FL…probably. 😆 https://t.co/0tcyQSKxva

You can read more about Bobby Lashley wanting to reform his former stable and begin a feud with The Bloodline. With the Draft returning in a few weeks, as per Triple H's announcement on SmackDown this past week, it won't be out of the realm of possibility that The All Mighty gets drafted to the blue brand.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE's The Bump, and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : Would you like to see Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed wrestle in a gimmick match?

Yes

No

0 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...