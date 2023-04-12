Former WWE Champion could reunite with popular stable to go up against The Bloodline following upcoming Draft

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and The Bloodline's Special Counsel, Paul Heyman, have all been a close-knit unit despite hiccups on the Road to WrestleMania 39. Lately, however, we have seen more of Reigns, Sikoa and Heyman on-screen.

While an argument can be made that The Usos currently have a feud of their own against newly-crowned tag champs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, cracks in The Bloodline have been teased in the past, especially in the case of Jey Uso.

Will The Bloodline fall apart in the coming months? No. They will become stronger than ever before. How, you ask? If there is an adversary on par with them (or maybe even stronger), then the Samoan family has no choice but to stick together to take them down.

So who could that faction be?

None other than The Hurt Business. Bobby Lashley is one of WWE's top stars who could stand face-to-face with The Tribal Chief, and fans will suspend disbelief that The All Mighty could knock off the longest-reigning world champion of the modern era.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Triple H announces that the WWE draft will return in a few weeks and will ‘change the game’ Triple H announces that the WWE draft will return in a few weeks and will ‘change the game’ https://t.co/R9N0tYudxG

Bobby Lashley and MVP may get drafted to WWE SmackDown

While there have been disappointing reports recently stating that WWE has nixed plans for reuniting The Hurt Business, Bobby Lashley getting drafted to SmackDown and stepping up to challenge The Tribal Chief's historic reign could be a game changer.

The All Mighty has history on the blue brand dating back to his first run with the Stamford-based promotion. The former WWE Champion's move to Friday nights is a long time coming.

His star power and credentials instantly put him on the front line for a world title opportunity, especially if he emerges as the victor in his feud against Bronson Reed, which has suddenly become an interesting part of Monday Night RAW.

Despite a strong effort from The All Mighty, however, Reigns and Co. will likely manage to keep the top prize within The Bloodline. This is where Bobby Lashley needs MVP, who in turn brings Omos, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander to Friday Night SmackDown. Things could get even more interesting with the addition of some new members.

Nate Rivers ▿ @RealNateRivers



They could have been one of the greatest groups ever if given the chance to shine in front of actual crowds. I’d love to see the original group with a few new members added to it.



@The305MVP @fightbobby @Sheltyb803 @CedricAlexander @WWE #WWE @TripleH I miss The Hurt Business.They could have been one of the greatest groups ever if given the chance to shine in front of actual crowds. I’d love to see the original group with a few new members added to it. I miss The Hurt Business.They could have been one of the greatest groups ever if given the chance to shine in front of actual crowds. I’d love to see the original group with a few new members added to it. @The305MVP @fightbobby @Sheltyb803 @CedricAlexander @WWE #WWE @TripleH https://t.co/ogIMyknLVi

Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns in the main event spot is a surefire sell, and with the addition of The Bloodline on the defensive against another dominant faction in The Hurt Business, it could make for some great television.

Do you think WWE should reconsider reuniting The Hurt Business to take on The Bloodline in the coming months, perhaps through the summer? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : Would you like to see Bobby Lashley step up to challenge The Tribal Chief in the coming months? Yes No 0 votes