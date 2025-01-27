"I don't know what people make of it" - WWE legend comments on SNME running against AEW programming (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Jan 27, 2025 10:59 GMT
WWE SNME and AEW Collision went head-to-head this past Saturday. (Images via WWE.com and AEW Instagram)
WWE SNME and AEW Collision went head-to-head this past Saturday (Images via wwe.com and AEW on Instagram)

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event went head-to-head with AEW Collision this past weekend. The main event of SNME saw Gunther retain his World Heavyweight Title against Jey Uso. As for Collision's main event, Konosuke Takeshita successfully defended his International Championship against Katsuyori Shibata.

On a recent edition of What Were They Thinking? on Backstage Pass, JBL commented on Saturday Night's Main Event running against AEW programming.

"I guess the Saturday Night's Main Event now is going head-to-head with the old tried-and-true position where you're going to put shows on the same night as your competition. I don't know what people make of it. That is as time-honored a tradition as anything in the wrestling business of running competition against your competition." [From 44:03 onwards]
also-read-trending Trending

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter chimed in by saying TNT won't take AEW Collision off the air because of WWE SNME. Both shows previously went head-to-head on December 14, 2024, when Saturday Night's Main Event XXXVII came to Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

"I think no matter what happens, AEW's got their spot on on TNT on Saturday night and TNT is not going to say, 'WWE is on Saturday Night's Main Event. We don't want to do it this time.' And I know exactly what you're saying, but I don't think NBC even gave a thought to that the other guys are on that night too. I don't think it really entered their mind." [From 44:27 onwards]
youtube-cover

Get the full episode of What Were They Thinking? with JBL and Gerald Brisco on Backstage Pass. You can also unlock our exclusive content via YouTube membership.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Backstage Pass.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी