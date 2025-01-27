"I don't know what people make of it" - WWE legend comments on SNME running against AEW programming (Exclusive)

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event went head-to-head with AEW Collision this past weekend. The main event of SNME saw Gunther retain his World Heavyweight Title against Jey Uso. As for Collision's main event, Konosuke Takeshita successfully defended his International Championship against Katsuyori Shibata.

On a recent edition of What Were They Thinking? on Backstage Pass, JBL commented on Saturday Night's Main Event running against AEW programming.

"I guess the Saturday Night's Main Event now is going head-to-head with the old tried-and-true position where you're going to put shows on the same night as your competition. I don't know what people make of it. That is as time-honored a tradition as anything in the wrestling business of running competition against your competition." [From 44:03 onwards]

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter chimed in by saying TNT won't take AEW Collision off the air because of WWE SNME. Both shows previously went head-to-head on December 14, 2024, when Saturday Night's Main Event XXXVII came to Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

"I think no matter what happens, AEW's got their spot on on TNT on Saturday night and TNT is not going to say, 'WWE is on Saturday Night's Main Event. We don't want to do it this time.' And I know exactly what you're saying, but I don't think NBC even gave a thought to that the other guys are on that night too. I don't think it really entered their mind." [From 44:27 onwards]

