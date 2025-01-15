"I don't know how many chances I get to do this again" - Massive WWE legend addresses surprising return on RAW

A massive WWE Hall of Famer made a surprise return on the premiere episode of RAW on Netflix. He recently addressed his comeback in newly released behind-the-scenes footage.

Rhea Ripley battled Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship on Monday Night RAW's debut on Netflix. As The Eradicator celebrated recapturing the title she vacated last year after defeating the Judgment Day member, she was surprised by the return of The Undertaker. The Deadman came out on his motorcycle and drove around the ring before returning to the stage to join Mami in her celebrations.

In a behind-the-scenes video of RAW's debut on Netflix that was recently released on WWE's YouTube channel, The Undertaker congratulated Ripley on winning the title back. He also stated that he was glad to be there, pointing out that he did not know how many chances he would get to do that again:

"Congratulations to Rhea. It's good to see her get that title back. The atmosphere out there is electric. Like I said, it's one party I wasn't gonna miss. I don't know how many chances I get to do this again but hey, I'm glad I got to be here. It's freaking phenomenal, Netflix, baby, and RAW. Boo," he said. [2:40 - 2:58]

Rhea Ripley had a heartfelt moment with another WWE legend

In the same behind-the-scenes video, Rhea Ripley was seen having a heartfelt moment with The Rock backstage. The Final Boss hugged The Eradicator and wished her good luck before her match with Liv Morgan.

The 52-year-old legend also thanked the current Women's World Champion for carrying the company:

"Sorry, I don't want to bother you. I just want to say good luck. Do your thing. Do your thing. Thank you for everything you do. Thanks for carrying the company," he said. [1:58 - 2:08] [H/T: WWE]

The Rock also thanked Cody Rhodes in his opening promo for carrying the company as well over the past year.

