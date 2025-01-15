The Rock thanks female WWE star for carrying the company in newly-released behind-the-scenes footage

The Rock shared a heartfelt moment with a top female WWE Superstar backstage at RAW's debut episode on Netflix. In the newly-released footage, The Final Boss thanked the aforementioned star for carrying the company.

Rhea Ripley has become one of the promotion's biggest stars in the past three years. On the premiere of RAW on Netflix, The Eradicator challenged Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship. After previously failing to dethrone the Judgment Day member twice, the 28-year-old finally defeated Morgan to accomplish her mission of recapturing the title she vacated last year after suffering a legit injury at the hands of her arch-rival.

In behind-the-scenes footage recently posted on WWE's YouTube channel, Mami was seen having an emotional moment with The Rock backstage before her match with Morgan. The Final Boss hugged her, wished her good luck, and thanked her for carrying the company:

"Sorry, I don't want to bother you. I just want to say good luck. Do your thing. Do your thing. Thank you for everything you do. Thanks for carrying the company," he said. [1:58 - 2:08] [H/T: WWE]

Ex-WWE employee warns against booking Rhea Ripley in a feud with The Rock's relative

Last Monday on RAW, Rhea Ripley was confronted by The Rock's second cousin once-removed, Nia Jax. The Irresistible Force announced that she is entering the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble and claimed she was the top star of the women's division, not The Eradicator or the WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former employee Tommy Carlucci warned against booking Ripley in a storyline with Ripley, claiming it would be terrible:

"I would think it would be Nia [a bigger disappointment than Mercedes Mone]. You're right. They've given her a million chances and it just seems that you see the same thing, like tonight headbutting Rhea Ripley. And, like, I hope they're not gonna start an angle with these two because that would be absolutely terrible because you gotta get somebody you can work with. And big people can work. And she has a really hard time being safe with other superstars if you know what I mean," he said.

It would be interesting to see who would be Ripley's next challenger for the Women's World Championship.

