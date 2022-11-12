"I know many have given up on me" - Mustafa Ali sends a heartfelt message to his fans

The year hasn't been easy for Mustafa Ali at WWE, but he has demonstrated time and again that he is not one to give up.

Ali returned to RAW in April 2022 and has made sporadic appearances for the brand. Additionally, he has been regularly showcased on WWE's Main Event. In a recent tweet, Ali shared his new shirt design with a message directed at both his fans and critics:

"i know many have given up on me. and that’s okay. i haven’t. If you’re riding with me, much love. If you’re praying for my downfall, u gotta pray a little harder. ( be getting knock down but still getting up." - tweeted Ali

Mustafa Ali on why he publicly requested his release from WWE

After being off the screen for a few months, Mustafa Ali took to Twitter to publicly request his release from the company on January 16, 2022. However, he wasn't granted a release despite his initial tweet which resulted in him gaining mass support.

Mustafa Ali publicly requesting his release from WWE was an odd occurrence since it usually doesn't come to this. However, it seems that things have cooled down between the two parties. He opened up about it on an episode of After the Bell with Corey Graves:

"I’m very comfortable talking about it.", said Ali. "I believe private conversations are meant to be private. The reason it went public is because that private conversation went nowhere. So anyone that truly knows me, and I know there’s a portion of the audience that was like how unprofessional. Anyone that’s ever worked with me, dealt with me as a human being, knows how much I love this place, how much I love sports entertainment, and how much I love wrestling. This is the only thing I ever wanted to do. For me to even get to that point, that’s the issue. Everyone’s judging the action, they’re not judging the intention behind the action. Imagine how much it would take for me to try to leave. So I think that’s the conversation, that’s the hot topic. And again there’s situations that I can’t publicly discuss, but that’s what I would want to say about that whole issue." [h/t Wrestle Zone]

Mustafa Ali was recently involved in a short storyline with The Miz, but he is yet to work a long-term storyline since his return.

