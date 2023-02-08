"I don't know how many guys he had on his payroll" - WWE veteran opens up about working with Mike Tyson (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently opened up about the time when Mike Tyson showed up in WWE in 1998 ahead of WrestleMania 14.

Tyson was one of the biggest and most recognizable athletes when WWE brought him in for a handful of appearances during his 15-month suspension from boxing. His interactions with Stone Cold Steve Austin and D-Generation X, of which he became a member, struck gold and became big hits with fans.

At WrestleMania 14, Mike Tyson officiated the WWE Championship match between Shawn Michaels and Austin, which the latter won. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo recalled Tyson having a massive entourage who moved alongside him wherever he went.

"Bro, I swear, there's one thing I'll never forget. Bro, I don't know how many guys he had on his payroll. Bro, he had this entourage where you couldn't even find him. Like there were so many people around, and bro, they moved wherever he moved from room to room. He went to the bathroom, the entourage moved," said Vince Russo.

The former WWE writer also pointed out how Tyson loved the wrestling business and wasn't a part of it just for the money. Vince Russo mentioned that despite being a massive star, Mike Tyson was "humble" with everyone around him.

"But he was so into it, man. He loved it, he was like one of the boys. Bro, you would have never thought he was who he was. He was so humble; one of the boys, loved it. Everybody that worked with him. I mean it was a great experience all around, man," added Vince Russo. (0:39 - 1:26)

Mike Chioda on training Mike Tyson for WWE WrestleMania 14

In an interview last year, Mike Chioda opened up about training Mike Tyson how to count inside the ring for WrestleMania 14. He noted that despite spending ample time with him, Tyson ended up doing a fast count to finish the match.

“Mike Tyson, it was great. Believe me, I tried to teach him how to count. …He counted so fast, I was like ‘Oh sh*t.’ I must have spent like an hour with him, ‘Here, just 1-2-3,'” said Mike Chioda.

Chioda also recalled how Mike Tyson recognized him when he was first introduced to him, indicating he was a big wrestling buff.

