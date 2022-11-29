"I would know in those meetings who was on Vince's sh*t list" - Veteran allegedly had backstage heat with many WWE stars (Exclusive)

WWE can be a ruthless place as not every superstar gets to live the main event dream. During the latest episode of Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo revealed that he got heat from the locker room as he was aware of the performers who didn't have Vince McMahon's support.

The former WWE CEO often came under fire for not pushing talent who might have deserved to move up the card. Vince McMahon was arguably picky about who he wished to elevate to a higher level, and not many were given the mega-star treatment.

Vince Russo, who led the writing team during the Attitude Era, noted that several names were on McMahon's "sh*t list" during his tenure.

Russo was upfront with talent about how Vince McMahon perceived them and inadvertently became the focal point of some unwanted heat from the roster members. Here's what the veteran writer revealed about his interactions with WWE stars on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge channel:

"That's why I got so much heat. I got so much heat because I would know in those meetings who was on Vince's sh*t list. So, then when the talent would come to me and say, 'Hey, Vince, why ain't I getting pushed? Why ain't this? Why ain't that? I would tell him, bro, you're on a sh*t list for a, b, c, and d, and you need to correct that. And bro, it would get me to heat with them." [1:35 - 2:00]

Vince Russo on why he was honest with WWE stars about their falling out with Vince McMahon

Every professional wrestler aspires to become a world champion. Hence, when things don't go their way, they naturally voice their displeasure to the higher-ups backstage in search of answers.

Superstars often get frustrated due to broken promises and leave the company on a sour note, which happened on multiple occasions during Vince McMahon's long regime.

Vince Russo said that talent needed to know the truth about their stagnant careers, as their livelihoods were at stake. The wrestling veteran also spoke about the common things that angered Mr. McMahon.

He continued:

"I looked at it [seriously] as this was their livelihood, bro. They needed to know why they were stalling. It was always something. And bro, it could have been something somebody said, so many things; EC3 knows." [2:01 - 2:20]

