" I don't know one belt from another" - WWE veteran Vince Russo recalls getting confused by championship titles (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Mar 29, 2025 13:47 GMT
Vince Russo reviewed this week
Vince Russo is the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion. (Image credits: Russo's X and WWE.com)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the different titles in the Stamford-based company. The promotion currently has many champions looking for a spot on the WrestleMania card.

While the Undisputed WWE Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship are the major titles in the men's division, there are several midcard titles, such as the United States Championship and Intercontinental Championship. Recently, the company also introduced new mid-card titles for the women's division as well. WWE's main roster currently has 10 active championships.

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo mentioned that he was never good at recognizing one belt from another. The veteran writer said:

"I swear about this. I don't know one belt from another belt... As long as I've been watching wrestling, I've never paid attention to what belts look like. I just never have." [From 12:30 to 12:44]

Check out the video below:

Both major World titles will be defended at WrestleMania. Gunther will put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso. On the other hand, Cody Rhodes will be defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the exclusive YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

