"I don't know if Orton is coming back" - Former WWE Champion weighs in on the future of The Viper 

Kofi Kingston has opened up about the likelihood of Randy Orton making his return to WWE in the build-up to Survivor Series next month.

Randy Orton hasn't been seen on WWE TV since May after he lost his RAW Tag Team Championships to The Usos and was attacked by The Bloodline.

As part of a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston, Kingston opened up about the upcoming show and detailed who he would want in his Survivor Series team. One name that Kingston wanted in his team was The Viper, but the former Champion made it clear that his future with the company remains up in the air.

"I don't know if [Randy] Orton is coming back, but I'd put Randy on my team," Kingston said via WrestlingInc. "You know, The Viper and the experience factor."

The Legend Killer wasn't the only former World Champion that Kingston wanted in on his team, he also named Bray Wyatt as one of his picks.

Randy Orton was struggling with a back injury when he went on hiatus from WWE

Recent updates from Randy Orton have stated that the former 14-time World Champion was struggling with a back injury, which was the reason he took a hiatus from the company earlier this year.

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer gave an update on the star late last month when he was able to talk about his back injury once again and how worried the company is about it.

"There is a lot of concern regarding Orton’s back injury and its severity.” - via TJRWrestling.

As of writing, there is no timetable surrounding the return of The Viper, but he is expected to return in time for The Road to WrestleMania in 2023.

