With WWE Survivor Series this year having an extra twist to it with the War Games addition, stars are already looking for potential partnerships and teams. Kofi Kingston recently discussed who he would want on his team, and Bray Wyatt happened to be one of those names.

With his experience at Survivor Series, Kingston has earned the right to be called a veteran in the Survivor Series traditional elimination match. However, with War Games being introduced to the event this year, it will be interesting to see how things pan out. Since Big E is injured, if Kofi is to take part in the tag match, he would need more than just Woods on his side.

Speaking with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, Kofi Kingston discussed his plans for Survivor Series. He went into depth about some names he would like to partner up with for the Premium Live Event:

"We have actually teamed up with Braun Strowman a couple of times. He is just amazing to be in the ring with. I find him to be such a character man. He lives such a crazy life. He lives in the woods, hunts boars. Just has so many awesome stories . . . He's a force to be reckoned with. I would put Braun on my team. Shoot, I would put Bray on my team. If he's looking for a team, I'll put Bray on there. I don't know if Orton is coming back but I'll put Randy on my team." [19:24 - 20:11]

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE earlier this month

After being away from the screen for over a year, Bray Wyatt made his long-awaited return to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022. Over the previous few weeks, the white rabbit segments had been teasing something big, leading to Bray returning at the end of the Premium Live Event.

On the next episode of WWE SmackDown, Wyatt cut an emotional promo, thanking the fans for their support before breaking into tears. However, it was interrupted by a masked figure on the titantron who is seemingly coming after Bray. The following week, Bray was rather cryptic with his words and shared little information about what he was up to.

Only time will tell what Bray Wyatt has planned for us, and fans will have to stay tuned to Friday Night SmackDown.

