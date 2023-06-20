"I know it sounds crazy" - WWE RAW Star reveals personal story of how she met her fiancée

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville recently shared a very interesting story about how she was following her future wife on Instagram before they even met each other in real life.

Deville has been in a relationship with model and fitness enthusiast Toni Cassano since 2019. The couple are vocal advocates for LGBTQ+ rights. They got engaged back in February and have already started planning their wedding.

In an interview with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, the RAW star revealed how she fell in love with Cassano. She was following her on Instagram before they started dating and knew that she was the one even though they had not met in real life.

"It’s going to sound odd, but it was before I even met her," Deville said. "I followed her on Instagram for a few years, and she followed me, and I would just look at her posts and I was like, 'This is like my wife.' I know it sounds crazy, but she just had everything going on that I'm into. She just seemed so genuine and real, and the day I met her I was like, 'She's exactly everything I thought she would be and more.'" [H/T Forbes]

Sonya Deville and Toni Cassano's wedding will have a star-studded guest list. Some of the expected attendees include current WWE Superstar Liv Morgan, former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose, and former WWE ambassador Maria Menounos.

Sonya Deville compares Chelsea Green and Mandy Rose in WWE

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose are real-life best friends. They were both part of the sixth season of Tough Enough. They also teamed as Fire and Desire on the WWE main roster for around three years.

On the other hand, Deville is currently in a tag team with Chelsea Green. The former assistant to on-screen authority figure Adam Pearce explained the difference between Rose and Green's characters.

"I think they're both very different," Deville said. "Mandy was kind of the egomaniac blonde bombshell who was tough in the ring, and I feel like Chelsea is kind of this comedic, charismatic Karen-type character that also still has a way of being taken seriously in the ring. I like that about both of them, no matter their role or their look they're both very legitimate competitors." [H/T Forbes]

Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green have failed to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on a couple of occasions. However, their "Karen" gimmicks have potential that could lead to gold around their waist later.

