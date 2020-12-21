Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the biggest legends in pro wrestling and perhaps the most influential Superstar in WWE history. But, it could have all been completely different if it was not for Paul Heyman, according to Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The WWE Hall of Famer was hired by Paul Heyman in 1995 when the latter was the head of ECW. Stone Cold Steve Austin had a brief stint in ECW before being signed by WWE in late 1995.

Stone Cold Steve Austin hosted another edition of the Broken Skull Sessions, with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre as his latest guest. Drew McIntyre stated that he called up the ICW promoter after his release from WWE and revealed that he was upset about being let go, but wanted to show people what he's capable of. The WWE Champion said that he needed to fall down and "step outside the bubble" to get his pro wrestling career on track. Stone Cold Steve Austin opened up about his own journey in pro wrestling and how Paul Heyman, the then ECW supremo, was a "lifesaver" after Austin was released by WCW.

"When I got fired by WCW, man, a day or two later Paul Heyman gives me a call and I get a chance to go to ECW. And I didn't know at that time that he was my lifesaver. I feel like when you message your buddy from ICW that was your lifesaver," said Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Stone Cold Steve Austin asked McIntyre about his mission statement after his WWE release and the WWE Champion stated that he wanted to become the biggest star outside WWE and "put ICW and independent wrestling on the map."

Stone Cold Steve Austin and Paul Heyman

Stone Cold Steve Austin's association with Paul Heyman began way before his brief ECW stint, as Austin was a part of The Dangerous Alliance led by Paul Heyman. Austin was then hired by Heyman in ECW and the Texas Rattlesnake has credited him for helping him grow as a wrestler.

Austin moved to WWE in 1995 and the two worked together briefly later on in the years to follow.