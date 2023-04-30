"I know there are some wrestlers out there that owe me an apology" - Former WWE World Champion wants to settle past differences (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Alberto El Patron recently stated that he was open to settling differences with anyone in the wrestling business he has had issues with.

El Patron is a seasoned veteran of the industry, having been around for more than two decades. He also had a massively successful WWE career, winning the world title four times. Just like every other name in the business, Alberto El Patron has also had his share of differences with his colleagues in the past. However, he's now open to making amends, provided both parties apologize to each other.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Alberto El Patron stated that many people in the business owed him an apology. The former WWE World Champion added that even if others aren't willing to step up to clear the differences, it doesn't matter to him as he's living a happy life.

"And if there's any wrestler out there, I will apologize. I know there are some wrestlers out there that owe me an apology because of me they are still doing the business, and it's because of me that they haven't been exposed to the world. But I don't know if those wrestlers will apologize to me. I don't care if they do or don't, I'm happy," said Alberto El Patron.

Furthermore, the 45-year-old explained that he's the kind of person who's open to burying the hatchet with anybody and doesn't mind owning up to his mistakes.

"I'm the kind of person if I affected you, I will say sorry, and of course, one day, I will be able to bury the hatchet with anybody out there not feeling too happy with me," added El Patron. (8:56 - 9:40)

Former WWE World Champion Alberto El Patron has something cooking with HBO

Elsewhere in the chat, Alberto El Patron revealed that he just finished working on a new reality show for HBO. The former WWE star disclosed that it was a cooking program in which would be seen baking professional cakes. El Patron added that he realized he had become good at baking by the time he wrapped up the show.

"Yeah, I was in a reality show for HBO. It was about baking. I was baking cakes because it's an art, baking a cake is an art, and we are talking about real cakes for weddings and big parties, not the kind you buy in the superstore. It takes three hours to prepare. I took classes for it and I ended up being really good at it. So the reality show is on HBO and it's gonna be on air in the next month," said Alberto El Patron. (0:53 - 1:32)

Alberto El Patron remains one of WWE's greatest Mexican stars, and it'll be interesting to see if he finds his way back into the promotion down the line.

