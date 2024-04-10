"I know more than you," says angry WWE veteran after making disturbing comment about Damage CTRL member

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has doubled down on his recent criticism of Damage CTRL's Kairi Sane following her WrestleMania XL match.

At 'Mania, Kairi teamed up with Dakota Kai and Asuka, with the trio taking on Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi. Reportedly, Kairi took a couple of seconds longer to leave the ring while the babyfaces were making their entrances. This left Henry enraged and some felt he made some incredibly disturbing comments targeting Kairi on an edition of Busted Open Radio.

The comments didn't sit well with fans and Mark Henry faced massive backlash on Wrestling Twitter. The WWE veteran has now doubled down on his comments attacking the Damage CTRL member. He took massive shots at fans who got offended by his comments about the WWE Superstar.

“These Gen Z people, guys, I know more than you. You’re a fan. You’re not a Hall of Famer.” [H/T - Web Is Jericho]

Henry also straight up said that the people who are criticizing him over his comments about Sane are wrong.

"Kairi Sane disrespected that, and it made me angry. And you Gen Z people that always try to find a way to make somebody that's a harda** the bad guy, you're wrong. You need to understand that the Gen X people are not b******g and moaning because they want to look tough. It's because we were raised tough." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Mark Henry's comments about Damage CTRL's Kairi Sane that left fans angry

Henry said that if he were a woman in the Six-Person Tag Team Match, he would have taken Kairi's head off. He made it known to fans that he was incredibly pi**ed off over Kairi 'disrespecting' the business.

The Damage CTRL member received support from Dakota Kai on Twitter soon after. The duo are quite close in real life and Dakota seemingly didn't appreciate Henry's comments targeting her friend.

