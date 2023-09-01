"I know what you’ve done" - Top WWE Superstar gets a stern warning from Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley will be in action at the upcoming Payback Premium Live Event. She will defend her WWE Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez.

Taking to social media, The Eradicator sent a stern warning to her upcoming opponent. Ripley and Rodriguez are no strangers to one another, having occasionally teamed up during their time in NXT.

In her tweet, Ripley made a bold statement by claiming that she knows Raquel better than anyone and also knows what she is capable of. The Nightmare even shared a throwback photo of the two.

Check out Ripley's tweet below:

"I know what you’ve done. I know what you’re capable of. I know you better than ANYONE. #WWEPayback I will remind you who I am. #RnR," wrote Ripley.

Bill Apter believes Raquel Rodriguez has the "fire" to dethrone Rhea Ripley

Bill Apter believes that Rhea Ripley could potentially be dethroned by Raquel Rodriguez. According to him, the 32-year-old has the "fire" to beat The Eradicator.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter claimed that Rodriguez has a good chance of becoming the new Women's World Champion. However, he wants to see Ripley continue her dominant run as champion.

Apter concluded by mentioning that Ripley should remain undefeated. He said:

"She's got a good chance of it because I'm going to go into kayfabe; she's got the fire to beat Rhea Ripley. I have never seen Ripley being womanhandled like that before. There's a possibility of that. But I don't really wanna see it. I want to see Ripley be undefeated."

Ripley and Rodriguez have been feuding for weeks. The Eradicator also played a crucial role in Rodriguez and Liv Morgan losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Who should emerge victorious between Ripley and Rodriguez at WWE Payback? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

