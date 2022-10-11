"I wouldn't be the least bit surprised" - Wrestling veteran criticizes WWE's repetitive booking for Edge after his major loss at Extreme Rules 2022 (Exclusive)

Following a brutal assault by The Judgment Day, Edge and Beth Pheonix have taken some time off the ring and weren't part of the season premiere on RAW this week.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo took a shot at WWE's creative team and mentioned that The Rated-R Superstar might make his return to the company following Survivor Series 2022.

The veteran criticized the company for booking superstars the same way. He spoke about Brock Lesnar and how he was out of the ring for a while before making his return on the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

"I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if you know like you said, maybe there's a Survivor Series match Anderson and Gallows, and AJ against Dominik and then when that clears then Edge returns. I wouldn't be the least bit surprised. Let's get this out of the way first and once that ends, that's what they do. For how many times they've done this with Brock now. Oh my God, like I mean, that's what I'm saying they just keep going back to that well and like, well and like, and well and like okay guys we get it," said Russo. [From 24:36 to 25:20]

Rhea Ripley shared her reaction following Edge's loss at Extreme Rules

RAW superstar Rhea Ripley shared her incredible reaction following Edge's loss at the Extreme Rules premium live event.

The Rated-R Superstar faced Judgment Day member Finn Balor in an "I Quit" match at Extreme Rules 2022. Although the Hall of Famer had an early advantage during the match, Balor's stablemates Ripley, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio joined hands with the latter and attacked Edge.

The match concluded after Beth Phoenix came inside the ring to save her husband and was taken out by The Eradicator with brass knuckles. Ripley then placed The Glamazon on a steel chair and attempted to hit her with a con-chair-to. The Rated-R Superstar lost the match when he said, " I Quit" to save his wife.

Taking to Twitter, Rhea boasted about her involvement in the epic match as she wrote:

"Cunning AF."

