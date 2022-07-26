"I left Vince because he told me to hire a nanny to watch my kids" - Veteran clarifies why he quit WWE (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has revealed that he chose to leave WWE in 1999 after Vince McMahon told him to prioritize the business over family.

The latest episode of Legion of RAW began with Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone talking about Vince McMahon's recent retirement announcement. Vince Russo, who served as WWE's head writer during the glorious Attitude Era, shot down the myth that Vince McMahon was a "family man."

Russo went on to disclose the real reason why he decided to part ways with the company where he spent seven incredibly successful years, as you can view below:

"Well, Chris, unless there is a little difference here between the steroid trail back in the early 90s and what not because the difference is, listen, man, Vince McMahon is not, by any means, a family man. I mean, Chris, I'll never forget; I left Vince because he told me to hire a nanny to watch my kids," revealed Vince Russo. [12:57 - 13:20]

Many fans had been under the impression that Vince Russo ended his WWE run after getting a more lucrative offer from WCW.

However, the former WWE personality set the record straight during this week's Legion of RAW, where he also shared his honest opinions on why Vince McMahon was forced out of the organization.

Vince Russo expects more allegations to surface against Vince McMahon after his WWE exit

Until last week, there weren't many who foresaw Vince McMahon stepping away from his corporate and creative duties permanently.

McMahon reportedly had no plans to retire; however, a new report from the Wall Street Journal tightened the screws on the former CEO and left him with no other option but to concede his backstage power.

Vince Russo feels that Vince McMahon has agreed to resign as the Board of Directors might be bracing themselves for the situation to worsen in the coming weeks.

"For him to agree to do this, bro, to get him to do this, bro, there is going to be some stuff coming down the pike where I really think he is going to be in a mess of trouble," Russo added. [5:15 - 5:30]

WWEalerts @WWEalerts The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE was sped up by new federal investigations into the hush money scandals. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE was sped up by new federal investigations into the hush money scandals.

The troubles surrounding Vince McMahon seem to have no end in sight. Do you also anticipate more details to emerge regarding the veteran's personal life? Share your opinions in the comments section below.

