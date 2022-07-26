"The retirement thing is a farce" - Veteran says Vince McMahon is still calling the shots in WWE (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes that Vince McMahon is still in charge of WWE's operations despite stepping away from all his roles. Russo worked under McMahon during the Attitude Era and was not ready to accept that his former boss would retire for good.

Vince McMahon has dedicated his entire life to WWE since he began transforming wrestling into a global entity in the 1980s. Vince Russo said that the 77-year-old WWE veteran didn't have anything else to do apart from running the most prominent wrestling organization in the world.

As we had reported earlier, talent and personnel are also concerned over McMahon's future as they have no idea about his hobbies outside the business.

While Vince McMahon publicly announced his resignation, Vince Russo noted that every significant decision would seemingly still go through the former WWE CEO. Here's what he had to say on this week's Legion of RAW:

"I worked with Vince. I know Vince. Guys, if you really think Vince McMahon is retired, you're clueless. What do you think Vince McMahon is doing, bro? Reading a book? Going for a stroll on the beach like hanging out at the pool in Connecticut," said Vince Russo. "Retirement basically meant I could not show my face up at TV, at the office anymore, but if you don't think, bro, every thing is still not getting run by him, and he is not calling the shots, then you don't know Vince McMahon." [3:41 - 4:36]

Vince Russo stuck to his opinion and stated that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H might be mere figureheads in the promotion. Vince McMahon could still be pulling the strings despite no longer being the company's leader in the public eye.

Russo continued:

Because there literally is nothing for this man to do. Vince McMahon would not know what to do with himself for a day. Like, one full day, he wouldn't know what to do with himself. So, the retirement thing is a farce. Obviously, the daughter is in charge; the son-in-law is in charge. You know people he can obviously control are in charge. He definitely is still pulling the strings, calling the shots." [4:38 - 5:13]

Vince Russo on the reason why Vince McMahon announced his WWE retirement

The general consensus online is that Vince McMahon was forced out of WWE due to recent misconduct allegations.

Rumors state that more accusations could be on their way. Meanwhile, Vince Russo noted that the board of directors might have offered McMahon an easy option to escape an alarmingly serious controversy.

The latest update revealed that the veteran promoter could also face a federal investigation, and Russo felt McMahon had no other choice in the given scenario.

"The Wall Street Journal is now saying that this is turning into a Federal investigation. Vince, we could do this the hard way or the easy way," Russo added. "The easy way is you disappear; the hard way is your name just gets dragged through the mud. And you're going to bring your daughter with you; you're going to bring your son; you've got to bring everybody with you." [3:18 - 3:40]

Do you agree with Vince Russo's theory about Vince McMahon's retirement? Is the former boss still remotely in control of WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

