"I left and went somewhere else" - Legendary 11-time WWE champion convinced he would have won the Royal Rumble if he didn't quit

A WWE Hall of Famer is convinced that he could have won a Royal Rumble match if he stayed with the company. The 11-time champion accomplished a lot during his first stint with WWE but was promoted to a different position in the prime of his career.

Kurt Angle spent the first eight years of his wrestling career in WWE, from 1998 to 2006. During this time, he won the WWE Championship four times and the World Heavyweight Title once, among other accolades. He joined TNA Wrestling in 2006 and was there for almost 11 years before returning to WWE in 2017.

One thing Angle didn't accomplish in his time with WWE was winning a Rumble match. Speaking to Great Offshore Sportsbooks, the Olympic gold medalist revealed that he could have won one and won more than five WWE World Championships if he hadn't left early.

"I didn’t win the Royal Rumble. Now, I could have later on in my career, but I only went to WWE for (eight) years. And then I left and went somewhere else for 11. So if I would have stayed, I think I would have ended up winning the Royal Rumble. Because I believe they were going to give me the title multiple times. But because I left early due to my injuries and my painkiller problem, I left early and never found out if I would have gone on to win it," Angle said. [H/T Great Offshore Sportsbooks]

Angle was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017 and became the on-screen General Manager of RAW for about a year. He wrestled his final match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 two years later.

Kurt Angle confirms he'll be at the Royal Rumble

In the same interview with Great Offshore Sportsbooks, Kurt Angle revealed that he will be in Indianapolis for the 2025 Royal Rumble event. Angle also discussed the rumors of him possibly being among the surprise entrants for the men's Rumble match.

"I am going there for an appearance. I might stay. ... It'd be kind of nice to do so, but I have a family. I have a bunch of kids and I have an obligation at home. So we'll see if I can stick around for an extra day," Angle said. [H/T Great Offshore Sportsbooks]

The Royal Rumble will be held on February 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. It is the official start of the Road to WrestleMania 41.

