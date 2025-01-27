"I won't let you down" - John Cena posts photo of 29-year-old star; receives emotional message

WWE veteran John Cena has received a heartfelt message from a 29-year-old star on Instagram. Tommy Invincible commented on Cena's latest post featuring a picture of the star.

Cena occasionally puts over other pro wrestlers via his Instagram handle where he currently boasts almost 21 million followers. As fans are aware at this point, he simply posts pictures and never provides any context to his posts.

In a new post, John Cena shared a picture of pro wrestler Tommy Invincible. The star noticed the post and wrote a heartfelt comment in response as can be seen below:

"Wow!! Thank you so much for everything you have done and still do!! You are a real life super hero!! You called me when I was 11 years old and it meant everything to me. I really hope to be a positive influence in wrestling. I won't let you down. You can't see me and you can't hurt me!!"

John Cena on possibly winning his third Royal Rumble

Cena recently declared his participation in the Men's Royal Rumble match this year. He later opened up about the same during the RAW Netflix premiere post-show and said the following:

“There is no other competitor, no other superstar in the Rumble that can say it’s their last, and it is guaranteed my last. So when you’re extra tired, or maybe if you need some extra strength to hold on to that top rope so your feet don’t hit the floor, knowing that it’s your last, you take a different perspective on stuff. So, I’m hoping that gives me the energy to get a ticket to WrestleMania.” [H/T - CageSideSeats]

Cena will be one of several top names to enter this year's Men's Royal Rumble match. Needless to say, he will have to put in quite some effort if he wants to survive the annual free-for-all this year.

