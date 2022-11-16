"I like Bayley on her own, end of story" – WWE legend dislikes Damage CTRL

Bayley's Damage CTRL group has received mixed responses from WWE fans and wrestling critics in recent months. Bully Ray, formerly known as Bubba Ray Dudley in WWE, is among those yet to be convinced by the villainous trio.

In July, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY joined forces with Bayley in a surprising moment at SummerSlam 2022. The former NXT duo recently lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Alexa Bliss and Asuka before recapturing the titles at Crown Jewel 2022.

On his Busted Open radio show, Bully Ray said he prefers watching Bayley as a singles competitor:

"I'm begging somebody to call this show and smarten me up as to why I should give one damn about Damage CTRL right now. I don't get it, I don't know. I don't sit here on Tuesday mornings and go, 'Oh boy, I can't wait to talk about Damage CTRL and bury them.' No, I've separated this as much as I can. I like Bayley on her own, end of story."

SKY defeated Dana Brooke on this week's WWE RAW. Following the match, Mia Yim rejected Damage CTRL's offer to join the group at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Bully Ray understands why Damage CTRL features prominently on WWE TV

On November 26, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley will team up with Damage CTRL in a five-on-five match at Survivor Series: WarGames. The five women are set to face Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Bianca Belair, Mia Yim, and an unnamed fifth participant.

With Survivor Series WarGames less than two weeks away, Bully Ray is still searching for reasons to care for Bayley's group:

"I know why Damage CTRL has to be a thing rolling into Survivor Series, and they're gonna have Rhea on their side now, and Mia Yim is on Bianca Belair's side. I get it but, as far as that unit is concerned, I didn't get it from day one. I wasn't into it from day one and I'm not into it now."

Former WWE writer Vince Russo told Sportskeeda Wrestling earlier this week that Bayley's current character lacks believability.

