"I don't like CM Punk" - 27-year-old WWE star confesses he will get in trouble because of his issues with the Straight Edge Superstar

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 20, 2025 04:22 GMT
The star has made it clear (Image credit: WWE.com)

A WWE star may be in trouble after his issues with CM Punk. He admitted to not liking him at all.

Punk and Dominik Mysterio have taken shots at each other on several occasions, even recently. Speaking on Treasure Hunting with Moses The Jeweler, Dominik said that he knew that his opinion would get him into trouble.

The 27-year-old said he needed someone there to keep him in line, but that did not stop him from continuing his opinion of Punk. Mysterio said that the star was old and beat up and that he was just not capable of doing it in the ring anymore. He implied that the star was done and should call it quits.

Mysterio and Punk have been arguing frequently on social media recently, and this was only the latest blow in their ongoing feud. At this time, it is uncertain where this will end up.

“I don’t like CM Punk. He’s old and beat up. If I keep going, I'll get in trouble because I don’t like CM Punk. I got someone over here to keep me in line. If I say anything out of line, I’m gonna get in trouble right here. But f*** CM Punk," Mysterio said. [H/T Fightful]
Dominik Mysterio has even called CM Punk washed-up

On another occasion, Mysterio put a story on his Instagram saying that Punk was a "washed old f***". Currently, Dominik appears to be angling towards a run for the Intercontinental Championship, even though that is the belt that Finn Balor is also interested in. Meanwhile, Punk is in a feud with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins as they all head toward WrestleMania.

However, with all the shots, it seems that the two are preparing for a feud in the future, where they face each other. For now, the two have stories of their own that they need to focus on. However, the next RAW should prove interesting, as Punk will be there. It remains to be seen if Mysterio gets into trouble for his comments.

Edited by Angana Roy
