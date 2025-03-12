WWE Superstar calls CM Punk a "washed old f**k" after his Steel Cage Match on RAW

CM Punk was featured in the main event of the latest edition of WWE RAW. He faced Seth Rollins in a losing effort in a Steel Cage Match. In the aftermath of his gruesome encounter with The Visionary, Punk received a message from Dominik Mysterio.

Ad

Punk was previously victorious over Rollins on the January 6th edition of Monday Night RAW on Netflix. The two superstars ran it back in another thrilling encounter, with Rollins emerging victorious after the returning Roman Reigns dragged him out of the Steel Cage for a brutal beatdown. The OTC also hit Punk with a Spear and stood tall over the former WWE Champion.

However, Punk's attention on social media remains on Dominik Mysterio. The two have a lot of history with each other and have shared the ring on multiple occasions. Their infamous segment from 15 years ago on SmackDown saw Punk sing "Happy Birthday" to Dominik's sister, Aalyah Gutierrez.

Ad

Trending

On Instagram, Punk recalled the segment and took digs at Dirty Dom. The latter responded by calling him a "washed old f**k".

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Check out a screengrab of Mysterio's Instagram story here.

Ad

Sam Roberts believes Paul Heyman could betray CM Punk at WWE WrestleMania 41

Sam Roberts has discussed the possibility of Paul Heyman betraying CM Punk at WrestleMania 41. He believes Punk could call in his favor and have Heyman in his corner on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts suggested that Heyman could betray Punk at WrestleMania 41. He said:

Ad

"If CM Punk calls in that favor and if Paul Heyman has to be a man of his word and be in CM Punk's corner, maybe Paul Heyman turns on CM Punk because ultimately he's gonna be fighting for survival."

Punk's WrestleMania 41 match is yet to be announced by WWE. He could face Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback