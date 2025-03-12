CM Punk sends heartfelt message to Rey Mysterio's daughter; throws shade at Dominik

CM Punk sent a heartfelt message to Rey Mysterio's daughter following WWE RAW and took a shot at Dirty Dom as well. Dominik Mysterio is currently a member of The Judgment Day on the red brand.

The Second City Saint confronted the Mysterio family on the March 12, 2010, episode of WWE SmackDown. Punk claimed that it was Aalyah Mysterio's ninth birthday when, in reality, she was born on August 20, 2001. However, the former AEW World Champion remembered the moment on the 15th anniversary of the promo and wished Aalyah Mysterio a Happy Birthday today on his Instagram story.

"Happy birthday little sis," he wrote.

The veteran also took a screenshot of Dominik Mysterio as a child in the promo and hilariously trolled Dom by calling him a "lil b**ch."

Punk sent a message to Aalyah and Dominik Mysterio on social media today. [Image credit: Screenshot of Punk's Instagram story]

Punk squared off against Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage match in the main event of this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW at Madison Square Garden. Roman Reigns returned during the match and attacked both stars to close the show.

Independent wrestler claims CM Punk legitimately hates WWE star

An independent wrestler recently claimed that CM Punk and Seth Rollins legitimately despise each other.

Wes Barkley served as a member of security trying to break up the brawl between CM Punk and Seth Rollins earlier this month on RAW. In an interview with Fightful, Barkley stated that the two stars hated each other in real life, and he never saw them in the same place.

"They hate each other. For real, they hate each other. I was kind of trying to feel it out the last couple of weeks and see what's going on because it's WrestleMania season and things are heating up. I never saw them in the same room or the same place," Barkley said. [H/T - Fightful]

Punk eliminated both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in the Men's Royal Rumble match, only to be thrown over the top rope by Logan Paul moments later. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for the 46-year-old at WrestleMania 41.

