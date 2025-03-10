Major claim made about CM Punk; he legitimately hates current WWE star  

A shocking claim has been made about CM Punk seemingly not getting along with a current WWE Superstar, so much so that the two legitimately hate each other. Wes Barkley, who was among the security personnel on last week's RAW, where Punk and Rollins brawled, has claimed that the two stars hate each other for real.

Ad

The Second City Saint and The Visionary have been at loggerheads for months. The seeds for the feud were laid at Survivor Series 2023 when Rollins was seen shouting expletives at Punk after the latter made his sensational WWE return. Both stars faced each other at RAW's Netflix debut in January, where the Chicago native emerged victorious. The two are now gearing up to go to war in a Steel Cage Match on this week's episode of the red brand in Madison Square Garden.

Ad

Trending

Wes Barkley, an indie star who appeared on last week's RAW as part of the security crew that intervened during the brawl, has claimed that Punk and Rollins are rivals in real life, too. In a recent chat with Fightful Wrestling, Barkley mentioned that he had never seen the two in the same place.

"They hate each other. For real, they hate each other. I was kind of trying to feel it out the last couple of weeks and see what's going on because it's WrestleMania season and things are heating up. I never saw them in the same room or the same place," Barkley said. [H/T - Fightful]

Ad

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Ad

Teddy Long is impressed with CM Punk's promo from last week's WWE RAW

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long spoke glowingly about The Second City Saint tearing into The Rock and John Cena on last week's RAW. Long added that he was in awe of Punk's abilities.

"I have to say, what a great promo by CM Punk on the Rock. Jesus, but that's just him. He can really deliver on the mic, man. So great promo!"

Ad

It remains to be seen how things go down between CM Punk and Seth Rollins inside the Steel Cage on Monday night. There's no doubt the two men would take each other to limits in front of a packed crowd at the Madison Square Garden.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback