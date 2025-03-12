Latest on Roman Reigns’ WrestleMania 41 plans following WWE return (Exclusive)

The WWE Universe saw Triple H's plans for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania last night on RAW. The former world champion made a huge statement when he took out Seth Rollins and CM Punk in front of a capacity crowd at Madison Square Garden.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes shared the latest word on Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 41 plans. The wrestling insider praised how the return angle was executed before saying the rumored triple threat match looked like it was going down in April.

"Wow, I mean, I thought it was excellent, much like those 20,000 people inside Madison Square Garden seemed to get a great reaction. I thought it was well done, you know, the way he pulled Rollins out of the cage, thus allowing him to become the winner. It's interesting that they are doing this triple threat but it certainly looks like it's on now, and I'm excited for it." [From 03:33 onwards]

However, former WWE writer Vince Russo had a different take on RAW's broadcast from MSG. On Legion of RAW immediately after the show, Russo claimed Roman Reigns' return couldn't save the show.

"What a s**te show, man. What a freaking s**te show. You know, bro, they think none of it is gonna matter. Two hours and 25 minutes of absolute s**te is not going to matter because Roman's coming out at the end. You knew it, bro. You knew it. I tweeted out at about I don't know, bro 9:30, whatever it was, people can check my timeline. I tweeted out Roman coming out at the end of this s**te show is not going to save this s**te show."

Fans will have to wait to see how CM Punk and Seth Rollins respond to Roman Reigns' assault on RAW.

