"What a s**te show" - Roman Reigns' return couldn't save WWE RAW, says veteran (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns made his unannounced return to WWE this week on RAW. The OTC showed up during the main event Steel Cage match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins. Reigns attacked Rollins before brutally assaulting Punk as Paul Heyman watched with a look of shock and horror in his eyes.

During the recent episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo gave his feedback on the show, which emanated from Madison Square Garden this week. The former WWE writer didn't mince words when talking about the show's quality.

"What a s**te show, man. What a freaking s**te show. You know, bro, they think none of it is gonna matter. Two hours and 25 minutes of absolute s*te is not going to matter because Roman's coming out at the end. You knew it, bro. You knew it. I tweeted out at about I don't know, bro 9:30, whatever it was, people can check my timeline. I tweeted out Roman coming out at the end of this s**te show is not going to save this s**te show." [03:52 onwards]

Russo called out WWE for running a vignette of the historic steel cage matches before the main event, which, he said, only reminded fans of the poor quality of today's product compared to the past.

"This was Madison Square Garden and you have the gall to play cage matches from the past. You have the gall to play 'Superfly' Jimmy Snuka and the great Don Muraco and 'Macho Man' Randy Savage. You've got the gall 'cause you know what you do, bro? All you doing is remind us how bad it is today. That's all you are doing bro. You're reminding us how bad it is today." [04:27 onwards]

Roman Reigns' actions seem to have planted the seeds for the highly rumored triple threat match between the OTC, Rollins, and Punk. It remains to be seen what's next for these three men on the Road to WWE WrestleMania 41.

