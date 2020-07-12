'I don't like this guy, he's making a mockery of the business' - Chris Jericho reveals why he did not like Orange Cassidy initially

Chris Jericho was the first-ever AEW World Champion.

Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho is one of the best examples of Superstars who is able to keep himself relevant in the world of pro-wrestling. Chris Jericho has never played by the book and has always re-invented himself whenever he felt his character is getting stale.

From being a cruiserweight in WCW to becoming the biggest attraction in AEW, Chris Jericho has kept himself pertinent for over two decades. Chris Jericho has always been a Superstar who has embraced change rather than fight it. That is why it is surprising that the former WWE Champion did not like Orange Cassidy initially.

Chris Jericho did not like Orange Cassidy

Speaking on Chris Jericho's Saturday Night Special, Le Champion revealed that he wasn't a fan of Orange Cassidy initially. He felt that Cassidy was mocking the business that he loves. However, once Jericho realized that Orange Cassidy was over because he was doing something different, he began respecting Cassidy.

''When I see Orange Cassidy, when I first saw his gimmick, I thought this was sh-t. I don't like this guy, he's making a mockery of the business. And then I started realizing, hey Jericho, get your head out of your ass and realize that the reason that he's over is because he's doing something different and people enjoy that. And that's what wrestling is all about, that's what show business is all about, doing something different that makes you stand out and that makes people get behind what you're doing.'' (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Former WWE Worl Champion Chris Jericho also talked about how he realised that Orange Cassidy was an asset to AEW. When he saw that fans are really fond of Orange Cassidy, Jericho thought that something major could be done with him.

"So, I really started getting into what Orange was doing," Chris added. "Back in the days when we used to have fans in the arenas, people really enjoyed him, and enjoyed his work, and enjoyed his gimmick and I thought, 'You know, we can really do something with this guy.' So that's what we decided to do, and I really enjoyed the match. I think we really showed him in a different light so that all his haters and all of his critics can eat their words about this."