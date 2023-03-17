"I don't like his hand placement at all" - WWE fans react to Bayley sharing a photo with The Game

WWE Superstar Bayley might have been working as a heel lately, but most fans have always had a soft corner for her outside her gimmick.

The former women's champion recently shared a picture with American rapper The Game. The two met at the WWE 2K23 launch party and posed for an adorable photo together.

Bayley took to Twitter to share the picture with The Game and quoted it with his popular song featuring 50 Cent, "Hate it or Love it." The post immediately sent her fans into a frenzy, as a massive divide was evident in the replies.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE Hate it or love it Hate it or love it https://t.co/252BShJTUE

While many were amused by the "random" link-up between Bayley and The Game, others were more serious about their scrutiny. Several fans observed how The Game had his hands around Bayley's waist and let it affect their response to the rapper.

Here's how fans reacted to Bayley's picture with The Game from the latest event:

Bayley also shared a picture with legendary superstar 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, whom she met at the event. She celebrated "3:16 Day" with the Hall of Famer in his signature fashion, drinking beer.

Bayley is set to face WWE legends at WrestleMania 39

Bayley's brutal feud with Becky Lynch on RAW over the last year is now seemingly headed to its final chapter. Bayley held the advantage over Lynch in their feud for the longest time with the help of Damage CTRL members Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE Imagine if you bought a house, right? & then the old owners came back & tried to cook in the kitchen. Cause they used to live there, & they’re still friends w the neighbor so they think it’s ok. Like, ok, you laid the foundation but, I remodeled & it’s my home now. Ya know?!?? 🤭 Imagine if you bought a house, right? & then the old owners came back & tried to cook in the kitchen. Cause they used to live there, & they’re still friends w the neighbor so they think it’s ok. Like, ok, you laid the foundation but, I remodeled & it’s my home now. Ya know?!?? 🤭 https://t.co/Qlg51ge0Qs

But the equation was balanced when Lita and Trish Stratus returned to back Becky Lynch against Damage CTRL. Stratus helped Lita and Becky defeat Kai and Sky for the Women's Tag Team Championships, causing an all-out war between the two groups.

WWE recently announced that Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai would face Lita, Becky Lynch, and Trish Stratus in a 6-woman tag team match at WrestleMania 39. Damage CTRL hit the first blow on RAW this week when they attacked Trish Stratus backstage. It will be interesting to see the women's tag team champions respond in their friend's defense as we inch closer to WrestleMania.

