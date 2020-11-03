"I like it here." - Chris Jericho claims he will never leave AEW to return to WWE

Former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho was the first-ever AEW World Heavyweight Champion. Although he lost the title, Chris Jericho remained one of the top stars on the brand, leading The Inner Circle.

During his recent podcast (h/t TalkSPORT), Chris Jericho explained how AEW was better than WWE and that he had no plans to ever leave AEW. Chris Jericho also explained the things he got in AEW that he did not get in WWE.

Chris Jericho compares AEW and WWE

Chris Jericho compared AEW with WWE and revealed how AEW provided for things like the expenses during trips while touring with the show. Jericho stated that WWE did not provide the same facilities as AEW, and it was a much better place.

“Right off the bat, not to get into the specifics, but things that I have here in AEW I never had in WWE for 20 years. Even something as simple as paying your expenses on the road, like any team does. If the Jaguars go to play a game in St. Louis, the hotel is paid for and ‘Here’s the trip,’ and ‘Here’s the team bus to pick you up and drive you around.’ That’s just the way it is. It’s not even a second thought, right? That’s how it is here in AEW as well, which it’s never like that in WWE."

“They still go with, ‘Here’s your plane ticket. You’re flying to Detroit. You’re working Detroit, Chicago, Cape Girardeau and St. Louis.’ So you rent your car in Detroit, you drop it off in St. Louis. And that’s another thing that I think people are just like, ‘Alright, are you kidding me? You really have to do that?’ So that’s the biggest difference."

Chris Jericho went on to say that he was glad to get into AEW and build the promotion up, saying that he had a lot more fun in AEW than he had in WWE.

“To me, it’s one of those things where I’m really glad that we were able to take a chance, and get this company off the ground and make it successful. And I have no intentions of ever going anywhere ever again. I like it here, I like working for the Khan family. And it’s been a lot of fun which, sometimes, it was not as fun in WWE. So it’s definitely a whole different vibe here.”

Chris Jericho is set to face MJF at AEW: Full Gear, and if MJF wins, he will join The Inner Circle.