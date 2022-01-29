 "I would not like to be in Rumble" - Mustafa Ali openly asks for WWE release once again

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali has once again publicly asked for his release.

The SmackDown star previously took to social media to ask for his release from Vince McMahon's promotion two weeks ago. There was no response from the company, and reports suggest that management didn't want to let go of the star.

Once again, the latter has made his feelings known in a message issued on social media. Mustafa Ali said that he didn't want to participate in the Royal Rumble match. Instead, he wants his release. His post read:

Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam @AliWWE no, i would not like to be in rumble. i would like my release. no, i would not like to be in rumble. i would like my release.

Ali has said that he believes he has a message that is much bigger than his dreams in pro-wrestling. He admitted that despite his best efforts, he wouldn't be able to get his message across while working with the promotion.

It was initially reported that Ali was taken off television due to paternity leave. However, the latest backstage stories claimed that he had only asked for one night off.

After his last request, fans took to Twitter and posted #FreeAli in unison. One of the accounts was blocked by WWE on Fox's Twitter handle.

The reason behind Mustafa Ali's absence from WWE television

It was reported that Mustafa Ali was involved in a heated argument backstage with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in November 2021. He cut a promo to tease a change in his on-screen gimmick.

Unfortunately for him, the idea was shut down, but Ali went ahead and shared the angle on social media. It included a video along with the following message:

"A few weeks ago, I made a statement that some deemed controversial. My intentions were to bring a beautiful vision to life. Unfortunately, for reasons beyond my control, I won't be able to make that vision a reality. But I can share with you what could have been," Mustafa Ali tweeted.

This isn't the first time WWE has dropped major storylines involving Mustafa Ali. The former RETRIBUTION leader was once booked to be the man behind the infamous SmackDown Hacker angle, and was most recently involved in a feud with Ricochet on the blue brand.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think the should allow Mustafa Ali his release? Sound off below!

A current WWE star is open to going to AEW and facing Britt Baker. More details here. Check it out

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Should WWE allow Mustafa Ali his release? Yes No 7 votes so far