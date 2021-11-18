"I would like to see that happen" - Top WWE Superstar wants to retire Goldberg

Big E revealed his desire to retire Goldberg during a recent interview with RN Pro Wrestling. The WWE champion has been campaigning to face Goldberg for quite a while, and there was even a time in the past when he believed it would never happen.

However, Big E is now the world champion and fully understands that his dream showdown with Goldberg could very well end up featuring on a WWE pay-per-view card.

"When I cut that nonsensical promo on our podcast, the likelihood to me was like 2.5% tops. But now that I hold this dearly beloved WWE Championship, it's all possible. I would like to see that happen; that would be incredible. Imagine Goldberg's last match [against me]," stated Big E.

Being a part of Goldberg's final professional wrestling match would be an excellent story for Big E, as he recalled meeting the WCW legend almost 25 years back.

Big E also revealed that Goldberg was apparently unhappy with his 'Old Yeller' comments from a past interview. The RAW superstar urged Goldberg to consider returning as he was confident they would have a solid match together.

"I met this man at an in store signing in Tampa when I was a kid in the late 90s," Big E continued, "That's just wildly full circle, 25 years or so later that I can possibly [put him down]. I think he was a little annoyed, I mentioned putting him down like Old Yeller, and I don't know if he took too kindly to that comment. Let's relax the putting down, just a nice match, no one will be put down, and everyone will live after." H/t WrestlingInc

Will Goldberg wrestle again for WWE?

Goldberg put on one of his best matches recently when he defeated Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel 2021. After the show, the former Universal champion revealed that he has just one match left on his current WWE contract.

While Goldberg would love to wrestle again, he wasn't sure of WWE's creative plans and asked fans to be patient regarding his future.

WWE officials will undoubtedly try to get the best out of Goldberg's ongoing deal, but could the 54-year-old's next (and possibly final) match happen against Big E? Would you like to see the powerhouses collide in a WWE ring?

