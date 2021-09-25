"Who better to retire him?" - Big E wants to end a WWE Hall of Famer's career

WWE Champion Big E has made a bold statement by claiming that he wants to be the one to retire WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg.

During an appearance on Hot 97 radio, Big E spoke about how he used to make jokes about facing Goldberg because he thought it would never happen. The WWE Champion then stated that the legend used to be his favorite wrestler.

“Man, I used to make jokes about it because I never thought I'd get the match, but as far as I know, Goldberg is still under contract," said Big E. "He's still around. Goldberg was my favorite wrestler as a kid. I met him, probably 25 years ago, at a signing in Tampa,” said Big E.

The Powerhouse of Positivity added that he believes he would be the right person to face Goldberg in his last match and retire the legendary star.

“Well, who better to retire him?" Big E continued. "Who better to take him out to pasture, take Old Yeller behind the barn? We'll see. I just feel like I would be the right person to send them on home, give him his walking cane, and say, ‘Thank you for your service. (h/t Fightful)

What's next for Big E and Goldberg in WWE?

A former two-time Universal Champion, Goldberg last wrestled at SummerSlam 2021. There, he unsuccessfully challenged then-WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. The match ended after Goldberg was declared unable to compete. Still, Lashley continued to assault the challenger, and he even attacked Goldberg's son, Gage.

Goldberg has since claimed that he is coming after Lashley because he wants revenge. As per reports, the two powerhouses could face each other in a SummerSlam rematch at the upcoming Saudi Arabia pay-per-view, Crown Jewel 2021.

has a clear message for The All Mighty "I'm not coming for the WWE Championship. I'm coming for Bobby Lashley's SOUL and I will rip it straight from his chest." @Goldberg has a clear message for The All Mighty #WWEChampion @fightbobby following what happened to his son Gage at #SummerSlam "I'm not coming for the WWE Championship. I'm coming for Bobby Lashley's SOUL and I will rip it straight from his chest."



@Goldberg has a clear message for The All Mighty #WWEChampion @fightbobby following what happened to his son Gage at #SummerSlam. https://t.co/cszXEDeFTj

As for the new WWE Champion Big E, he has started a heated rivalry against Universal Champion Roman Reigns. This conflict could potentially lead to a Survivor Series showdown between the two champions. The fan-favoritestar is not currently scheduled to compete at Extreme Rules this Sunday. Following next week's WWE Draft, fans might see some new challengers emerge for the WWE Champion.

