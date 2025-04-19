"I don't like any of them" - Veteran on Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk at WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk will main event WrestleMania 41 on Saturday. That said, it appears a veteran isn't a fan of the three men heading into WWE's biggest premium live event of the year.
During the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Dutch Mantell was asked if he was rooting for any of the three men going into the Triple Threat match at WrestleMania on April 19.
"Well, I'm not pulling anybody. I don't like any of them. Tell you the truth, there's a babyface, but I guess CM Punk would be the one they would pull for," Mantell said. [From 16:20 onwards]
Mantell then asked Vince Russo if he believed WWE was setting up Paul Heyman for a turn against his best friend during the Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk match at WrestleMania.
"Yeah, it's funny, bro, because when we're not on the same page as they are. Because I heard a Seth Rollins interview this week and all he's talking about, man, is how great the match is going to be. And that's what they're playing for, man. They're playing for the match and the pops and the moves and the spots. It just doesn't matter that we don't care. It's the match," Russo said. [From 16:44 onwards]
The outcome of the Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk match at WrestleMania 41 remains to be seen.
