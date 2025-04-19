"I don't like any of them" - Veteran on Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk at WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk will main event WrestleMania 41 on Saturday. That said, it appears a veteran isn't a fan of the three men heading into WWE's biggest premium live event of the year.

Ad

During the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Dutch Mantell was asked if he was rooting for any of the three men going into the Triple Threat match at WrestleMania on April 19.

"Well, I'm not pulling anybody. I don't like any of them. Tell you the truth, there's a babyface, but I guess CM Punk would be the one they would pull for," Mantell said. [From 16:20 onwards]

Ad

Trending

Mantell then asked Vince Russo if he believed WWE was setting up Paul Heyman for a turn against his best friend during the Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk match at WrestleMania.

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

"Yeah, it's funny, bro, because when we're not on the same page as they are. Because I heard a Seth Rollins interview this week and all he's talking about, man, is how great the match is going to be. And that's what they're playing for, man. They're playing for the match and the pops and the moves and the spots. It just doesn't matter that we don't care. It's the match," Russo said. [From 16:44 onwards]

Ad

Ad

The outcome of the Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk match at WrestleMania 41 remains to be seen.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Manik Aftab Manik Aftab writes Exclusive articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling’s WWE division. A BA (Hons) in English Literature helped him improve his writing skills before starting his career as a pro wrestling writer.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Aftab worked for Ringside News and The Sportster, where his wrestling articles and feature pieces consistently ranked on the first page of Google SERPs.



He prioritizes accuracy, relevance, and ethics in his reporting by conducting thorough research, verifying sources, and adhering to professional journalistic standards.



While Aftab’s favorite wrestler in AEW is Hangman Adam Page, he doesn’t have a favorite in WWE yet. However, he considers Stone Cold Steve Austin to be the greatest professional wrestler of all time. His earliest memory of watching pro wrestling was when The Rock faced The New Age Outlaws in a handicap match, but it was the John Cena vs. Edge match from Unforgiven 2006 that got him hooked. If given the chance to manage a star from the Attitude Era, he would choose The British Bulldog, as he believes Davey Boy Smith was a terrific worker and could've benefitted from having a mouthpiece for his lack of mic skills.



When not watching pro wrestling, Aftab enjoys reading science fiction and watching anime. Know More