"I liked it" - WWE Legend says SmackDown has become unpredictable under Triple H (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell feels WWE made a few positive changes to SmackDown this week, which saw the surprise returns of Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux.

A hot crowd in Greenville, South Carolina, was treated to an eventful SmackDown episode as Triple H gave fans a preview of an exciting future under his creative leadership.

Dutch Mantell highlighted the immediate improvements to the latest SmackDown and said that WWE had retained some unpredictability around its programming. Many former superstars are expected to make their way back as Triple H looks to implement his vision by utilizing several familiar faces he helped in NXT.

Mantell also briefly spoke about Karrion Kross and Scarlett's reappearance on WWE TV and revealed what he liked about the segment on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, as you can view below:

"I think it was a much improved SmackDown tonight," Dutch Mantell opined. "On the finish, it's up and down, the Karrion Kross thing; I do like it when they put the sandglass up. I did like that; that tells a story, 'Hey, the clock's ticking.' I did like that but much improved SmackDown because now you can't really predict it as much as you did before. But there were some changes made, and I liked it."

In case you missed it, Karrion Kross will reportedly be pushed well as he could compete for one of Roman Reigns' world titles in the near future.

Dutch Mantell also enjoyed The Viking Raiders' dominant showing on SmackDown

It's noticeable that many former NXT stars have received better booking treatment since Triple H took the reins of WWE's writing on the main roster. The Viking Raiders could be amongst the talent who benefit from the management change as Erik and Ivar were in the winners' column this week.

The former RAW Tag Team Champions made quick work of local competitors Jim Mulkey and Tommy Gibson before getting involved in a segment with The New Day. Here's what Dutch Mantell had to say about the tag team squash match:

"It's night and day. One of the things I liked is the Vikings had those two guys. They just beat the cr*p out of them," continued the wrestling veteran. "I like that because now you don't have to do too much thinking. You just go out there and beat the cr*p."

