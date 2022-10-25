Wrestling fans were enraged at Dominik Mysterio, who recently compared himself to the late WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero.

Dominik Mysterio has been one of the most hated superstars on the red brand since joining The Judgment Day. In September, he turned on Edge and Rey Mysterio after their match against Finn Balor and Damian Priest at WWE Clash at The Castle.

Ever since he joined the stable, he has wholly disrespected his father with sneak attacks on him on several occasions. After Extreme Rules 2022, Rhea Ripley and Dom attacked Mysterio, which led him to quit the red brand and join the blue brand, where he got a new start.

Last night, Judgment Day cut a promo before Finn Balor's match with Karl Anderson. During the promo, Dominik called himself the 'Eddie Guerrero' of his generation, which enraged the fans as they felt it was utterly disrespectful to compare himself to the Latino Heat. Here's how they reacted:

Bobby Porter @BobbyPorter_ @WWE ! @DomMysterio35 I completely and utterly disagree! I literally threw up 🤮 in my mouth when Dominik said that lol @WWE @DomMysterio35 I completely and utterly disagree! I literally threw up 🤮 in my mouth when Dominik said that lol 😆! https://t.co/mAdBsTtkQb

It will be interesting to see what Domink Mysterio does next on the red brand alongside Judgment Day.

Eddie Guerrero once fought Rey for Dominik Mysterio's custody in WWE

In 2005, the animosity between Rey and Eddie Guerrero was at its highest when the two lost the WWE Tag Team Championships and began feuding with each other.

In May 2005, Eddie turned on his long-time best friend and began feuding with Mysterio.Guerrero then began playing mind games with Mysterio as he went after Rey's wife and kids. He claimed that Dominik Mysterio was his biological son and not Rey's.

The two were set to face each other at SummerSlam, where the custody of Dominik was on the line in a Ladder match. During the match, Dominik, who was just 8 years old, interefered. Guerrero was about to attack him but he was saved by Rey Mysterio and the two continued the match.

In the closing moments of the match, Vickie Guerrero appeared and cost Eddie the match when she pushed him off the ladder and stopped him from grabbing the briefcase of Dominik Mysterio's custody. After the feud, he turned face before passing away in November.

Do you want to see Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik at WrestleMania?

