"I was a little excited when I left" - Controversial WWE personality discusses steamy moment with Linda and Stephanie McMahon

Former WWE employee Eric Bischoff recently spoke about his on-screen kiss with Linda McMahon and Stephanie McMahon.

Bischoff was the Senior Vice President of WCW during the peak of the Monday Night Wars. After the Ted Turner-led company went out of business in 2001, Eric was hired by his former rival, Vince McMahon. He debuted on Monday Night RAW in 2002, as the General Manager and went on to have a Hall of Fame career with the company.

On a recent clip from the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff spoke about his kissing segments with both Linda McMahon and Stephanie McMahon. He claimed that Linda was a much better kisser than her daughter and Eric even got a little excited during their segment on RAW.

"It was unique. But the takeaway is she was such a good kisser. I mean, I was impressed. I was really impressed. I was a little excited when I left. Eric continued, "We had to make it look real. I didn't want it to look phony. She was awesome. She was a better kisser than Stephanie." [From 0:03 - 0:33]

Eric Bischoff spoke in detail about the WWE RAW segment

During the same conversation, Eric Bischoff mentioned how the segment played out behind the scenes in WWE. He claimed that it was awkward at first given his previous rivalry with the company.

"You could tell she didn't get a lot of attention. At first, she probably felt like I did. Oh this is so awkward. This is the guy that tried to put us out of business. All the things that I did, and now here I am in her office, in her home, physically accosting her. But there was that moment when I could feel her resisting. She was stiff as a board and then she just kind of melted into my arms. It was quite the experience." [From 1:00 - 1:33]

However, the Hall of Famer detailed that Linda was much more comfortable after a while and the segment went as planned, without a hitch.

