"I have a little surprise that eventually will pop up" - Rey Mysterio teases possible surprise for King Corbin

Former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik are currently involved in a feud with King Corbin. After several failed attempts at overcoming the King of the Ring, Rey Mysterio teased that he has a surprise planned for Corbin.

During last year's Money in the Bank PPV, King Corbin nearly took out Rey Mysterio by tossing the latter over the roof of Titan Tower. Thankfully Rey Mysterio survived the fall, but he recently began feuding with Corbin on WWE SmackDown. Dominik Mysterio, who is also involved in the feud, went into battle with Corbin, but he was unsuccessful in all attempts.

During a recent interview with Forbes, Rey Mysterio stated that he has a trick up his sleeve for King Corbin, probably something that could help him gain an advantage over the former United States Champion.

“I have a little surprise that eventually will pop up, I’m just waiting for the right time for that, and the whole SmackDown family will know...we do know that Corbin was a former Golden Gloves boxer, so we might go down that route.”

"You want to take care of Corbin? I know just the guy we need to talk to..."#SmackDown @reymysterio @DomMysterio35 pic.twitter.com/qXqsiOXTPs — WWE (@WWE) January 16, 2021

King Corbin could surely be in for a surprise. In 2019, Rey Mysterio shocked Brock Lesnar, and the entire world walked out with Cain Velasquez by his side. It's left to be seen what the Master of the 619 could pull off this time.

Rey Mysterio's relationship with Dominik in WWE

Before King Corbin, the Mysterio family was involved in a lengthy feud with 'The Messiah' Seth Rollins. The whole angle was quite a plateful, which included a match between Rollins and Mysterio where both stars tried to pull each other's eyeball of its socket.

Besides that, Rey Mysterio and Dominik have been a good pair in WWE, and it'll be nice to see them having a run with the Tag Team Championships. Dominik is obviously very talented, and he has a bright future in WWE. With the Royal Rumble about to commence, Dominik or Rey Mysterio's future will be even brighter if either of them wins the 30-man bout.