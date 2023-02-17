"I was a little worried, I’m not gonna lie" - Former champion excited to be back ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber is only 48 hours away as of writing, and the event is enough to get fans excited about it. Especially as it is the final stop on the road to WrestleMania 39.

Among the two titular bouts, the Women's Chamber match has an aura of mystery surrounding it since anyone could walk into the biggest event of the year as Bianca Belair's challenger for the RAW Women's Championship.

Carmella only recently made her return to WWE TV after a six-month-long hiatus. According to her, this is also the longest time she has stayed away from the squared circle. Despite this, the 'Princess of Staten Island' picked up a victory over Candice LeRae, Mia Yim and Piper Nivin in a Fatal-4-Way match to qualify for the Chamber bout.

In WWE's The Bump, Carmella spoke about being hesitant after being away from the ring for the longest time in her career.

“I thrive in high pressure situations. I live off of them. I was a little worried, I’m not gonna lie. It’s been a minute since I’ve been in the ring and I was worried I was gonna come back and not be ready to go, but obviously I was ready to go. I went out there and killed it. I’ve never felt better, I truly feel myself more than I ever have and I am so excited to be back.” [H/T: Fightful]

Carmella's personal tragedy led to her WWE absence

The 35-year-old star revealed in an Instagram post in November last year that she suffered a miscarriage in September and was treated for an ectopic pregnancy the day prior.

"I’ve gone back and forth with myself about posting this because I’m not looking for any sort of sympathy, but since today is the last day of Infant Loss Awareness month, I wanted to share my story."

You can read the entire caption on the post below:

Should Carmella prevail inside the Elimination Chamber, she will face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

This would also mark the former SmackDown Women's Champion's first high-profile featured singles WrestleMania contest.

