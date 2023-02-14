"You can't go wrong with a little poem" - WWE RAW stars Carmella and Corey Graves give relationship advice ahead of Valentine's Day

WWE RAW stars Corey Graves, and Carmella recently gave wrestling fans some relationship advice ahead of Valentine's Day.

Graves currently serves as a commentator on WWE RAW alongside Kevin Patrick. Meanwhile, Carmella recently returned to the company after suffering a personal tragedy and has already qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber match on Saturday. The winner of the match will challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking to PopCulture, the couple offered some advice to fans who want to have a successful relationship. Graves revealed that he had something special planned for the Princess of Staten Island. It will be their first Valentine's Day together as a married couple.

Carmella then noted that you don't have to spend a ton of money on your partner and praised her husband for putting time and effort into their relationship. She then claimed that one cannot go wrong with a hand-written poem as a Valentine's Day gift.

"So he hand-writes a poem. He's so, so good with that stuff. You don't have to spend any money on that. You just take some time and effort. I always cry every time I read one because it's just the sweetest thing ever. I think that's a great gift idea. It comes from the heart and you don't have to worry about picking the wrong size or the wrong color. A poem, I mean, you can't go wrong with a little poem," said Carmella. [H/T: PopCulture]

Corey Graves has something planned for Carmella after WWE RAW

WWE RAW commentator Corey Graves has something special planned for Carmella following the show.

Valentine's Day is tomorrow, and Carmella disclosed to PopCulture that the couple hasn't even discussed the day yet. However, Corey revealed that he has something special planned for Carmella this Valentine's Day.

"I'm not at liberty to divulge the details, but I have planned a thing. I'm not sure how spectacular it's going to be. I'm not sure if it's going to live up to Valentine's Day of past, but there are some plans. It's a rare Tuesday that Valentine's Day is taking place, and we're actually both in town on Tuesdays regularly. So we're able to plan ahead," said Corey Graves.

Carmella is set to team up with Asuka, and Nikki Cross against SmackDown stars Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Natalya tonight in a WWE Elimination Chamber preview. Time will tell which superstar will go on to challenge for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

